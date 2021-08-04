Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nippon Steel from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

NPSCY opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.