Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 3rd Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 2.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $189.03 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

