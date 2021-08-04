Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NOG opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $997.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.80. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

