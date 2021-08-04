Northern Trust Corp Acquires 200 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.72. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

