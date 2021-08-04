Northern Trust Corp Buys 46,628 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of Matinas BioPharma worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

MTNB opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $149.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.