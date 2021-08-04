Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 35,863 Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 5,989.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Ondas stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

