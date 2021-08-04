Northern Trust Corp Has $268,000 Stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 521,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 386,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 96,454 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEPA stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

