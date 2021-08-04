Northern Trust Corp Has $375,000 Stock Position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,050 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 726,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 504,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 16.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NMTR. began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.28.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

