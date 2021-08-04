Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.52. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.