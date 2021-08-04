NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 133.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 40.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,018,000 after acquiring an additional 234,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

