Nucleus Vision Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $13.79 million and approximately $228,533.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00836694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00095037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

