Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $12,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $11,096.00.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -14.42. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

