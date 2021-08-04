NuStar Energy (NS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NS opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

