Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 49.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 34.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NTNX opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

