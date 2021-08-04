Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE NVG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 1,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

