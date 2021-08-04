Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

