Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,044 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,176 shares in the last quarter.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $652.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

