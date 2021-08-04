Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,818 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

