Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
JFR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
