Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

JFR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

