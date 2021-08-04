Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of JRO stock remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,409. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $443,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,826 shares of company stock valued at $705,523.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

