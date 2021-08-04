Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
NKG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $14.21.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.