Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:JGH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 29,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,265. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

