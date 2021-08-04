Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NIQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 10,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

