Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NIQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 10,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
