Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE JMM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.71.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

