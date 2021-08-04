Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE JMM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.71.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
