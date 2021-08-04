Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NXJ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,638. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.