Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE JPS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,904. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

