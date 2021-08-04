Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) & Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Critical Survey

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) and Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvve and Power Assets’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A Power Assets $163.74 million 83.16 $790.41 million N/A N/A

Power Assets has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvve has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Assets has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Power Assets shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nuvve shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Power Assets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvve and Power Assets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve N/A -35.64% -10.54% Power Assets N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuvve and Power Assets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00 Power Assets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuvve presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.70%. Given Nuvve’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nuvve is more favorable than Power Assets.

Summary

Nuvve beats Power Assets on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services. The company has a generation capacity of 1,004 MW renewable energy/energy from waste, 4,754 MW gas fired, and 4,216 MW coal/oil fired; and operates 114,000 km of gas/oil pipeline, as well as 400,700 km of power network serving 19,192,000 customers. The company was formerly known as Hongkong Electric Holdings Limited and changed its name to Power Assets Holdings Limited in February 2011. Power Assets Holdings Limited was founded in 1889 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

