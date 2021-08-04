nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

nVent Electric stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. 1,861,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,628. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,370,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.