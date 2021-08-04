O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 949,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,208. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

