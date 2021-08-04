Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Janet S. Pelton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,675 shares of company stock worth $158,322 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVLY opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.97.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.08%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.