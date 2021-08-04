Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at $142,657,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

