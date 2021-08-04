OceanFirst Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after buying an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after buying an additional 108,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 83,808 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after buying an additional 231,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

