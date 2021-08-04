OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has $23.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.94.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

