Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $273.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

