Old Port Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.55. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

