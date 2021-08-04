Old Port Advisors Has $820,000 Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REM stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.87.

