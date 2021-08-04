Old Port Advisors Purchases New Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. FIL Ltd raised its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Enbridge by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Enbridge by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 45,110 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

ENB opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.53. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

