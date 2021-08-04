Old Port Advisors Reduces Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 29,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

