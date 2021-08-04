Old Port Advisors Sells 20,131 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,131 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

