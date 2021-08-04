Old Port Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 88,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $219.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

