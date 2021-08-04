Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Update

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 351,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.