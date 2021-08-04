Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $53.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,445,354. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. 737,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

