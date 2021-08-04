Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Olin were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Olin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLN shares. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,100 shares of company stock worth $9,445,354. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

