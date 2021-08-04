ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.38. 13,162,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,957. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $45.42.
ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.
Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.