ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.38. 13,162,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,957. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $45.42.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

