ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $51.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ON. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.22.

ON stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

