ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $52.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.22.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

