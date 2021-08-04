OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OSW opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $844.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.56.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

