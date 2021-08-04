Ontrak (OTRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ontrak to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Ontrak has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. On average, analysts expect Ontrak to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $500.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 397,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,228. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.