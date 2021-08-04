Open Text (OTEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.19. Open Text has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. Barclays downgraded shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

