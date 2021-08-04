OPKO Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for OPKO Health in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $273,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,671.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,000 in the last ninety days. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 333.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $17,328,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

